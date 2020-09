Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In a positive development for Pakistan, the World Bank’s arbitration forum, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), on Thursday granted a stay on the $6 billion fine imposed on the country in the Reko Diq case.

In July 2019, the ICSID Tribunal ruled in favor of the Australian company Tethyan Copper Company (TCC), ordering Pakistan to pay a hefty $6 billion fine to the Australian mining company.