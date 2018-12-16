Pak gets UN climate change body’s vice president slot

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan has been elected as the Vice President and the Rapporteur of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at the COP24 in Katowice, Poland.

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan has also been elected as a member of five other climate change bodies, and is one of the two countries elected for this position from the Asia-Pacific Group.

Other bodies in which Pakistan secured seats are the Executive Board of Clean Development Mechanism, Standing Committee on Finance, Adaptation Committee, Consultative Group of Experts and Technology Executive Committee.

“The development vouches for Pakistan’s commitment towards tackling climate change,”Advisor to the Prime Minister, Malik Amin Aslam, who led Pakistan’s delegation to COP24, was quoted as saying in the statement.

As the Vice-President of COP and a member of these key bodies on climate change, Pakistan, the statement added, will continue to remain actively engaged with the work of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, especially on the implementation of the Paris Agreement. “Working with other member states, Pakistan will continue in its endeavors to make global response to climate change stronger, equitable and more responsive to the collective climate related challenges.”

