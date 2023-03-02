Pak, Germany launch project to strengthen climate resilience

In an effort towards enhancing the country’s ability to cope with the impact of climate change, particularly in vulnerable communities and sectors such as health, agriculture, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), the German Cooperation, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), have launched the Strengthening Climate Adaptation and Resilience Project in Pakistan

The Strengthening Climate Adaptation and Resilience (SAR) Project in Pakistan prioritises gender-inclusive and socially inclusive approaches to ensure that the project’s benefits are equitably distributed among different communities, including women, youth, and other marginalized groups.

The project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

During the launch, Mr. Syed Mujtaba Hussain, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), appreciated the support of the German government and highlighted that the SAR project will play an important rôle in bringing together all stakeholders from the federal and provincinal level. He urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure the project’s success and underlined the importance of sustainable development for Pakistan’s future.

He added that the SAR project will support us in identifying Pakistan’s climate change vulnerability and enable us to address the impacts of climate change. SAR will also support us to take on board the insurance industry through the Global Risk Modelling Alliance (GRMA).

Dr. Sebastian Paust, Head of Development Cooperation, German Embassy, Pakistan said “Pakistan’s Nationally Determined Contributions outline a number of priority areas, such as strengthening early warning systems for extreme weather events, developing climate-resilient infrastructure, and improving water management and irrigation practices. Germany will support these strategic priorities towards achievement of Pakistan’s NDCs through the SAR project.”

Participants discussed the critical role of climate adaptation and resilience in alleviation of the impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities, ecosystems, and infrastructure. The speakers emphasized that the project’s success depends on collaboration and partnerships between various stakeholders, including the government, civil society, and private sector.

The launch ceremony brought together representatives from various government agencies, non-governmental organizations, civil society, and the private sector to emphasize the importance of climate change adaptation and resilience-building.

The launch of the Strengthening Climate Adaptation and Resilience Project in Pakistan marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to address the challenges of climate change. With the support of its partners, Pakistan is taking a bold step towards building resilience and adapting to the impacts of climate change, which will contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future for all.

About us

The German development cooperation has been supporting the Pakistani Government initiatives for over 70 years. We work together with our partners in support of their socio-economic reform agenda aimed at reducing poverty, promoting economic growth, and creating jobs. Our work contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and is implemented in line with the Pakistan-German cooperation agreements.

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH works on behalf of the German Government mainly in three priority areas: Peaceful and Inclusive Society, Sustainable Economic Development, Training and Employment, and Climate and Energy.