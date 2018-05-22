Pak furniture makers hit by dwindling timber supplies, trained woodworkers

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Many Pak handmade world class traditional furniture manufacturers are struggling to win large orders from global retailers due to a significant shortage of rosewood and trained woodworkers across the country. This was disclosed at a meeting of furniture stakeholders convened by Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, here on Monday to find out concrete solution to the problems being confronted by local furniture industry in Pakistan. A large number of furniture makers and stakeholders drawn across the country participated in the meeting and presented their proposals to PFC Chief Executive for a joint line of action to tackle the issues in furniture sector.

Mian Kashif said Pakistan’s furniture industry has the potential to be a substantial one at multiple levels as it can contribute significantly to the GDP and employ numerous people with varying skills in specialist furniture. He said for this first of all we should extend our forest cover from 5 percent to 25 percent of total area so that we can get wood especially rosewood for manufacturing of the furniture. Secondly he said we are facing acute shortage of trained woodworkers and when a local furniture brand wins large orders from global retailers, he fails to fulfill the demand within the speculated time because of non availability of the skilled workers to handle the latest machineries being used in furniture making.

He demanded the government to provide technical training to workers involved in furniture sector on exigent basis and in this regard, private sector will join hands with the government for any joint venture for the betterment of furniture sector in Pakistan. He said it is estimated that local furniture firms use about 30 million cubic meters of solid wood and wood-based board materials each year, which translates as about 2.2 percent of all wood used commercially around the world. About 67 percent of wood used in Pakistan products is domestically sourced, while the remaining 33 percent, translating into around 10 million cubic meters, must be sourced from overseas.