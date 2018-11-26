Pak furniture industry has huge potential to dominate global market

PM Imran to inaugurate furniture exhibition on Dec 14

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan will inaugurate a three-day grand 10th furniture exhibition ‘Interiors Pakistan’ here at Expo Centre scheduled to be held on December 14.

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq while chairing a meeting of board of directors here on Monday announced that the PFC is organising the event in Lahore and have a lot of expectation as this metropolitan city is a commercial hub.

He said they are grateful to Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government for ensuring support and assistance both financial and technical to revitalize the sick industry in Pakistan especially furniture sector which was gravely ignored during previous elected governments. He said PFC delegation conveyed messages to all concerned government authorities including Finance Minister Asad Umar, Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Advisor to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood that Pakistan furniture industry has a big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and could make a substantial contribution of billions of dollars export annually if the government properly patronizes it on priority for boosting export of Pakistani handmade furniture.

He said that they got a positive and encouraging gesture from all government dignitaries and this would help furniture sector boosting its export as well generating economic activities which will be fruitful for the country.

Unfolding the distinctive features of the mega-event, he said that the “Interiors Pakistan” is an opportunity for the largest furniture companies and interior designers across the country to display their products.

Share on: WhatsApp