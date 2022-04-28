Pak furniture exports witnesses 80.3 % surge in March

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday said that furniture exports from the country registered astronomical 80.3 per cent increase in one month of March of the current fiscal year, compared to corresponding period of the last year.

Talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers led by Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza Arain President Pakistan Furniture Importers and exporters Association Lahore chapter, he said now the volume of furniture exports has touched the figure of Rs 179 millions compared to Rs 99 millions in the same period last corresponding year.—APP