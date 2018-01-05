Pak furfniture industry can contribute significantly to GDP

PFC announces its annual schedule of holding Interiors Pakistan exhibitions

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Thursday announced its annual schedule of three mega Interiors Pakistan exhibitions going to be held in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad respectively to identify the untapped potential of economy and to introduce Pakistani handmade world class furniture products in the world market.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to media here today after chairing a high level meeting of board of directors of the council said besides holding exhibitions inside Pakistan, as many as eight different high level of delegations of PFC will be sent abroad to explore new markets and build connections with American business community in furniture industry. He said in this regard, US, Canada, Europe, Australia, China and Middle East furniture markets would be explored besides strengthening the existing trade relations with international business community in the furniture industry.

He said the delegations would avail the opportunity to learn about the latest products and technologies in their fields, and would be able to improve their businesses as a result.

He further said that such business oriented tours could play a pivotal role for Pakistani furniture manufacturers in achieving the furniture export target of more than $1 billion annually in the international furniture markets.

Mian Kashif said Pakistan’s major buyers of wooden furniture are the UK, the US, Sri Lanka and Gulf countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait. The United States buys mostly bedroom furniture, he said and added the UK and the Gulf countries import kitchen furniture and office furniture.

Highlighting the essence of these exhibitions, he said these exhibitions have now opened new vistas and venues to the amazing potential and caliber of Pakistani furniture, fixtures and respective furnishing goods that we produce with high quality.

He said the Pakistan furniture industry has the potential to be a substantial one at multiple levels as it can contribute significantly to the GDP and employ numerous people with varying skills in specialist furniture.