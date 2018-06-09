Pak fulfilling requirements of FATF

NSC meets to review progress

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

National Security Committee has expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far by Pakistan by taking steps towards fulfilling country’s international responsibilities under the Financial Action Task Force framework.

The NSC met here Friday with Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk in the chair.

The Committee directed that the progress should be shared with the FATF Secretariat in the upcoming meeting.

It reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working with Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations in achieving common goals.

Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar gave a detailed presentation to the meeting about the upcoming meeting of Financial Action Task Force in Paris and the measures, both administrative as well as legal, taken so far by the country to meet FATF requirements. The Prime Minister also shared with the Committee members contents of his telephonic discussion with the US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday.

These who allowed the NSC meeting were members of interim cabinet, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan as well as civil and military officials.