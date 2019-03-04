Pak forces remain on alert despite ‘calm along LoC’

Modi’s policies highlighted Kashmir in int’l forums: Qureshi

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Pakistani troops remain on alert, and there have been no casualties on the Pakistan side during the past 24 hours, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

The Army’s media wing, in its latest update on the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), said that after heavy exchange of fire on the night between March 1 and 2, there is relative calm along the LoC with blinking firing last night in Neza Pir, Jandrot and Baghsar sectors.

Pakistan armed forces responded effectively to Indian fire by targeting their posts.

Pakistan armed forces continue state of alert and vigilance, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Havaldar Abdul Rabb, who embraced martyrdom in Indian cross-border firing at the Line of Control (LoC) yesterday, was laid to rest with full military honours in Dera Ghazi Khan.

On Saturday, two Pakistani soldiers and two citizens were martyred as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC.

According to ISPR, the Indian forces targeted civilian population in Nakyal Sector along LoC.

“Pakistani forces responded befittingly and targeted Indian posts.”

The Indian Border Security Forces resorted to indiscriminate fire along the LoC yesterday as well soon after Pakistan released the detained Indian pilot through Wagah Border.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday that the Narendra Modi government have put Kashmir on the agendas of international forums – a development always avoided by the previous Indian governments.

Qureshi, in a said ‘Jang Nahi Amn’, said that the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Russia, China and Turkey want to deescalate the border tensions between Pakistan and India.

“A small section of the Indian government for their political ambitions desire to put the region in war,” he said.

Qureshi said that Saudi Foreign Minister will visit Pakistan after his visit to India – but added that there are reports emerging that his visit has been postponed till indefinite period.

“The Saudi foreign minister wants to put his role in de-escalating the situation. We are ready for it, but we believe that the resolution of Kashmir is necessary for prolonged peace in the region,” he said.

