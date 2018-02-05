Pak footballs set to shine at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Islamabad

Pakistani football may be languishing in the doldrums but its footballs are set to shine at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday. Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Dedov had recently confirmed that the balls to be used at this summer’s spectacle, called Telstar 18, will be manufactured in Pakistan. The announcement had come as little surprise as the footballs used at the tournament’s last installment in 2014 were also supplied by manufacturers based in Sialkot, a city renowned world over for its thriving sports goods industry. “This is an honour for us that we are going to provide footballs for the world cup once again. We are very excited to meet this challenge.”—TNS