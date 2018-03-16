Pak first country introduces Sikh marriages legislation

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister for HR&MA Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that Pakistan has become the first country in the world to introduce legislation for the registration of Sikh marriages. He said that the Punjab Assembly approved “The Punjab Anand Karaj Act 2017” which is another landmark of the Punjab government. He expressed these views while meeting with minority’s representatives led by MPA Ramesh Singh Arora in the chamber of Punjab Assembly, on Thursday.

MPA Ramesh Singh Arora said that he tabled this bill and it was honor for the PML-N that Pakistan had become the first country in the world to introduce legislation for the registration of Sikh marriages.

He briefed the minister that the new bill had set the minimum age for Sikh marriages for both male and female at 18 years, every marriage between Sikhs will be registered under the Act. For the purpose of the registration of marriages under the Act, the government, in the prescribed manner, will grant license to one or more persons professing Sikh religion to be called Anand Karaj Registrar, authorizing him to grant Anand Karaj Certificate.