Pak firms participate in OIC Halal Expo in Istanbul

Observer Report

Islamabad

Leading Pakistani companies including Cornish Food Industries, Geofman Pharmaceuticals, Salva Foods, and Shangrila Private Limited attended the 5th OIC Halal Exhibition held in Istanbul in November. According to a message received here, the expo was held from November 23-25 at Istanbul along with the World Halal Conference in pursuance of the resolution adopted by the 32nd Ministerial Session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the OIC (COMCEC). Trade TDAP and the Consulate General of Pakistan Istanbul facilitated the Pakistani companies during the fair and informed the Turkish businessmen about the tremendous potential that exists in the area of Halal Food in Pakistan.