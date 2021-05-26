Pak-Finland School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts inaugurated

To make internationally recognized qualifications available in Pakistan, NAVTTC is establishing “Pak-Finland School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts” at ITHM Lahore.

The inaugural ceremony of institute establishment of Pak-Finland School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts, was held at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) headquarters.

NAVTTC collaborated with globally high-ranked and Finland’s leading hospitality institute, the Turku Vocational Institute (TAI) to establish Pak-Finland School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts in Lahore in collaboration with Institute of Tourism and Hospitality and Management Lahore.

In his message conveyed by H.E Ambassador of Pakistan to Finland the Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi mentioned that establishment of this institute is an important milestone to commemorate the 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Finland and Pakistan.

In his message he congratulated NAVTTC and TAI on establishment of institute and referred that is in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to develop the tourism sector in Pakistan according to the global standards.