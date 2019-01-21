Pak fans’ production mere 1pc to China

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President AKIA, Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said that Gujrat is famous for its craftwork and cottage industries of various types like Pottery and Ceramic Goods, Furniture and Furnishers, Electrical Goods, Flower Pots, Artistic Handicrafts, Handmade Woollen Shawls, Handmade Woven Jerseys, Sweaters and Overalls. Products manufactured in over 1100 industrial units are highly demanded across the country. The veteran business leader while talking to the business community said that 8 million fans are manufactured per annum in Pakistan for which almost 300 units are operating in Gujrat alone. Thousands of people are directly benefiting from this industry while approximately 1 lac people are employed in this sector indirectly. Pakistan’s daily fan’s production is 300 – 400 units while China manufactures 45 – 50 thousand units daily. Local production of fans needs to be enhanced in addition to globally accepted testing services, international certification and technology up gradation. New units in this sector will not only curb unemployment but will improve exports and will also strengthen this industry.

