Pak fabrics exports hamper increase in duty by Turkey

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Pakistan’s exports of fabrics has hampered due to increase in duty by the Turkish authorities from 18 to 26.4 percent against 6.4 percent as a preferential treatment to their (Turkish) local industries, thus negating the spirit of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries.

This was stated by the Acting President FPCCI, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir while criticizing the preferential treatment to Turkish local industries thus negating the spirit of FTA. The exports of Pakistan fabrics have been badly affected due to provocative duties imposed by Turkey. The increase in duty by 18 to 26.4 against 6.4 percent has been imposed to give an unfair advantage to their local textile industry.

Recently, the Turkish government taken measures against Pakistani export items has hit Pakistan’s exports to Turkey to 69 percent to 282 million dollars in 2017 from 906 million dollars in 2011, he said, adding, “To give a boost to Pakistani Textile exports to Turkey it could increase if Pakistan signed an FTA. Signing an FTA without driving any benefit to the biggest export industry of the country will be an exercise in futility.”

He further showed his concern over discriminatory measures against Pakistani exports for ceasing the benefits of the GSP Plus by the Turkish authorities which has been granted to various countries except for Pakistan.

Nasir emphasized that a realistic approach should be adopted by Turkey to give a level playing field to Pakistani items.

The removal of all kind of barriers to trade in general and Pakistani exports, in particular, would be dealt with the interest of major exportable items in totality so that Pak-Turkey FTA could help to our exports.