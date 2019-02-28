Pak, ExxonMobil to work jointly for meeting energy demand

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A delegation from ExxonMobil called on the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce, Textile, Industries & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood at Islamabad today. Both sides discussed the issues of bilateral interest in the area of energy supply in the country.

The country needs uninterrupted supply of energy for growth and development. The need for energy at affordable price is the prime requirement for the industry to grow and compete in the global markets. Pakistan is focusing on improving its energy mix in such a way that it becomes affordable as well as environment friendly.

The ExxonMobil is pioneering new research and pursuing new technologies to reduce emissions while creating more efficient fuels.

