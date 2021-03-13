Pak extends restrictions on inbound flights

Staff Reporters Islamabad

Pakistan has extended the duration of restrictions imposed on inbound flights, the Civil Aviation Authority said Saturday, as the country’s coronavirus cases moved past 600,000.

The restrictions will remain in place till March 18, the CAA said in a notification issued in this regard.

The CAA, on March 1, had notified a new travel advisory for inbound flights, private, and chartered planes.

The aviation authority reduced the countries in Category A from 24 to 15, while the ban on passengers from countries in Category C remained intact.

Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka are among the 21 countries included in Category A, according to the notification.

Meanwhile, Botswana, Brazil, Columbia, Ghana, Ireland, United Kingdom, Zambia, and The Netherlands are among the 15 countries included in Category C.