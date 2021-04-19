Pak extends condolence to Egypt on train accident

Pakistan has extended its condolences to Egypt, a day after 11 people were killed and 98 got injured in a train accident in the Qalyubia province, 40km north of the capital Cairo.

“We convey our deepest sympathies on the tragic train accident in Egypt,” the Foreign Office said in a tweet on Monday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the government, the brotherly people of Egypt and the families of those who have lost their lives. We wish quick recovery to the injured,” it added.

The accident took place after four carriages of the train, which was heading from Cairo to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura, derailed in Toukh on Sunday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has ordered the military’s engineering authority to investigate the crash, with the driver and rail officials detained for questioning. —TLTP