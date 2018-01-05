Pak exports 40,000 tons of fertilizer to Sri Lanka

Colombo

Sri Lanka has received the stock of 40,000 metric tons of fertilizer from Pakistan, and the fertilizer shortage prevailed in the country will end from today, the co-cabinet spokesman, Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara said.

The Minister said that steps have been taken to transport the stock of fertilizer from the Colombo harbor to the relevant areas within the night using 200 special trucks.

Responding to a media query on the fertilizer shortage at the cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Minister Jayasekara said the fertilizer shortage resulted from the Pakistan government’s decision to suspend the fertilizer exports. However, following a discussion between President Maithripala Sirisena nod the Pakistan Prime Minister, the Pakistan government has agreed to send the shipment of fertilizer.—INP