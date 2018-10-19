Pak-EPA considers air quality satisfactory in capital

Air quality data revealed that all the parameters are within permissible limits of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) and considered air quality satisfactory and air pollution poses no risk in Islamabad.

According to Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Ambient Air Quality Data of Islamabad, concentration of all three parameters viz. NO 2 , SO 2 and particulate matter of size less than 2.5 microns (PM 2.5 ) are below the permissible limits of NEQS.

The readings are taken 24 hours a day by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency in Islamabad. Pak-EPA has established 7 fixed and 3 Mobile Ambient Air Quality Stations under Environmental Monitoring System (EMS) project in cooperation with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Government of Japan.

All the analyzers of fixed and mobile air quality stations have been repaired and are fully functional.

Data surveillance is also functional in Pak-EPA office to monitor steel industries’ pollution in Sector I-9 and Sector I-10 Industrial areas.—APP

