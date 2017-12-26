Pak enjoys unrivalled importance in China’s strategic calculations: Zhang Ping

Sophia Siddiqui

Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of the People’s Republic of China, Zhang Ping has said that Pakistan is the only all weather strategic partner and time tested friend of China and has an unrivalled importance in China’s strategic calculations. He was talking to Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the sidelines of Speakers conference here on Monday.

Zhang added that the leadership of both countries has demonstrated an unflinching resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations. He said that this remarkable conference has encouraged the regional stake holders for further strengthening of parliamentary cooperation and connectivity to achieve sustainable peace and prosperity.

Mr. Zhang Ping reiterated that a vibrant Pak-China cooperation is central for tackling challenges in the region and beyond. He appreciated the initiative taken by the Speaker of the National Assembly of organizing such an amazing event that reflected on promoting regional peace and interdependence among the neighbouring countries. He also extended his gratitude to the Pakistani Speaker for his hospitality and warm welcome during the stay of the Chinese delegation.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pak-China relations have no parallel in international relations. He said that the relations between Pakistan and China based on shared geopolitical, economic, historical and strategic interest and both the countries have always stood with each other at difficult times. He expressed these views while talking to the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Zhang Ping in the sideline meeting during Speakers’ Conference at Parliament House, today. Convener Pak-China Friendship Group Mr. Rana Muhammad Afzal and Chairman Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Mr. Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyr were also present on the occasion.

The Speaker reiterated that the historic Pak-China relations have entered a new phase of unprecedented cooperation. “Your visit will provide yet another opportunity to strengthen the existing warm and friendly relations between our two countries”, he said.

The Speaker said that Pakistan is fully committed to the timely completion of all projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is a major and one of the most important components of the initiative. He said that both the countries are working for the prosperity of the people of the region through joint economic and development efforts.

He underlined the need for regular interaction between the Parliamentarians and business community of both the countries to further strengthen the existing relations. He also appreciated selfless support of China for socio-economic development of Pakistan. He said that terrorism is a big threat to peace and stability of the region and needed closer cooperation among the region’s state to overcome this bane.