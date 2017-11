Paris

The Embassy of Pakistan to France organized a special evening to mark the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal. Renowned Pakistani poet and writer Mr. Amjad Islam Amjad presided over the evening, while famous poet Mr. Khalid Masood also attended the event as a special guest.

The function which was held in the Embassy’s premise in Paris yesterday was attended by poets, writers and notables of the Pakistani community and media persons in large number.—INP