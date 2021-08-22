Pak Embassy in Kabul issues 4000 visas: Fawad Praises Taliban statement

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday welcomed a statement from the Taliban that it would not allow Afghanistan’s soil to foster conflict.

The minister was giving his reaction while speaking to a foreign news agency.

Since the US withdrawal and return of the Afghan Taliban there have been fears that the country will become a safe haven for or enabler of radical or extremist groups. After all, ISIS and al Qaeda have found sympathies in Afghanistan.

Chaudhry said the government is working closely with groups within Afghanistan. “One of the timely conditions we have put forward is that the land should not be used for terrorism against any other country and should not become a hub of any terrorist organization at any cost,” he said.

He went on to add that India cannot finance terrorist organizations in Afghanistan to carry out attacks in Pakistan due to the recent events.

The minister also said that Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul have issued 4000 visas to people including foreign journalists, the World Bank and IMF officials stranded in Afghanistan.

“The embassy of Pakistan is actively working to help Pakistanis as well as foreign nationals stranded in Kabul,” he maintained.

“We want peace and stability in Afghanistan and working with other countries for it,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

“Pakistan has a pivotal role to play for peace and stability in Afghanistan and we are in touch with all world as well as regional powers for it,” he said. “It is up to the people of Afghanistan to form a government in the country,” he said.

“Around 1400 people have been brought to Pakistan including foreign diplomats, media-persons and other people from Kabul,” information minister said.