Pak Embassy closely working with APPNA to combat Covid-19

WASHINGTON DC The Embassy of Pakistan and the Consulates General at New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston have been working closely with the Pakistani American community in the effort to combat COVID-19 outbreak. During this difficult time, Ambassador of Pakistan to the US, Dr. Asad M. Khan has been in regular contact with leading community organizations, particularly Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) to mobilize funds and raise awareness in Pakistani-American community. Ambassador Khan held a video conference and also delivered opening remarks in a “Community Awareness Webinar” organized by APPNA. He apprised members of APPNA about shortage of essential medical supplies including life-saving equipment, screening kits and protective gears in Pakistan. He lauded the role of Pakistani-American physicians who are working on the front lines during the current crisis and encouraged them to donate in cash and kind for the Coronavirus affectees both in the US as well as in Pakistan. At present, APPNA’s Task Force on COVID-19 is working in collaboration with the Embassy and Consuls General to arrange much-needed medical items including protective medical clothing, ventilators and diagnostic kits for use in Pakistan. Earlier, the Embassy had facilitated National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad in procurement of 05 Thermoscanner machines which were installed at major international airports in Pakistan by the end of February 2020. The timely installation of these machines was made possible with the active support of the Embassy and may have helped save many lives.—PR