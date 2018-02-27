Pak to be economic giant following completion of CPEC projects

Peshawar

Economics and political experts here Monday said the world and asian trade will revolve around Pakistan after completion of CPEC projects and will make the country a prime choice for international investors.

The CPEC projects signed during PML-N Government tenure had not only enhanced the geo-economic and political importance of Pakistan but also made the country a prime choice for local and foreign investors due to establishment of state of the art roads and railways network, establishment of industrial zones and full operationalization of Gawadar Port, the experts said.

Senior economist, Professor Dr. Muhammad Naeem told APP that Pakistan would become an economic and business giant in Asia after completion of CPEC projects as the world’s trade would revolve around it with full operationalization of Gwadar Port.

Pakistan, China, Central Asian Republics, Middle East and Central Asian states, countries of African continents, Afghanistan and other regional and international countries would be directly and indirectly linked with Gwadar Port, enhancing the country’s geo-strategic and political-economic importance manifolds in world.

By linking Kashgar with Gwadar port through state of the network of roads and railway lines, he said, CPEC project has a vast potential to inject new life into the region’s economies besides making Pakistan a prime choice for investment.

He remarked that CPEC will not only make very positive effects on the country’s overall security and geo-strategic importance but would make its western and eastern borders safe from external threats and hostile foreign agencies besides making it hub of foreign investment.

“CPEC is not a myth but now a strong reality carrying immense importance for all sectors including socio-economic development, energy, communication, industrial, trade, transport and security perspective and its positive impact on Pakistan is numerous,” Dr Naeem maintained.

In presence of massive Chinese investment, he said, “foe elements and hostile foreign agencies could not dare even to cast an ugly eye on our soil as attack on Pakistan would be tantamount an assault on China.”

“Certainly, Pakistan would make a lead role in the security, trade, communication and economy of the region once the Gwadar seaport was fully operational,” he said, appreciating the Government efforts for protection of CPEC projects and foreign investors in the country. Punajb Government had raised Special Protection Unit (SPU) for security of CPEC projects and Chinese nationals, enabling foreign and local investors to perform their duties without any fear.

PMLN leader MPA Rushad Khan told APP , CPEC was a future project of Pakistan and it would provide equal benefits to all federating units of Pakistan including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

He said Government had constructed international airport, hospitals, university and vocational training colleges besides laid a network of communication in Gawador, a major component of CPEC that would bring economic revolution in Pakistan.

He said industrial zones would be established across the country as this project was making top focus on construction of Gawador Port, industrial zones, western route and overcoming energy crisis that would help generate massive employment opportunities for people.

The project would help the country’s investment-starved economy besides bringing massive improvement in the transport, economy, energy, roads and communication infrastructure of all the provinces.

The distance and space would be significantly reduced and economic and trade activities would get upward boom in the regional countries as well after completion of CPEC, he maintained.

Economic and finance expert, Sumbul Riaz told APP that CPEC has immensely helped Pakistan to restore confidence of international investors keeping in view of its prime importance for regional and global connectivity through Gawadar Port besides will give easy access to Central Asian Republics, Afghanistan and Central Asia through enhanced communication railways and road network. She said CPEC, being a major component of OB would immensely help establish global connectivity and will bring people more closer with less spending on economic front.

Pakistan was among one of the 80 countries through which OBOR will pass or would have an impact upon, adding these countries with around 60pc of global population will generate about 40pc of world GDP, she added.

She said PMLN Government had done tremendous efforts for development of communication sector including up-gradation of railways system, construction of new motorways and highways, ports, infrastructure development, importance of Gwadar Port, addressing the issue of energy shortfall, defeated terrorism and other socio-economic reforms and its role in CPEC was praised worthy.—APP