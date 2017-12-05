Pak e-commerce market size to grow upto $1b by 2020

Islamabad

The size of e-commerce market, one of the most important drivers of a digital Pakistan, is expected to grow up to US $ 1 billion by 2020 which falls between US $ 70-150 million.

The regulations regarding Framework for Payment System Operators (PSO) and Payment Service

Providers (PSP) have been devised and approved by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) while development of

E-commerce Policy Framework is also under process to cater to all elements of user, merchant trust with dispute resolution and remedial mechanisms.

Annual report-2017 of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has revealed that on directions of Prime Minister, Ministry of Commerce has formulated “E-Commerce Policy Board” to monitor progress and ensure coordinated cross institutional efforts for development of e-Commerce in Pakistan.

The report said in private sector, entrepreneurs have launched e-commerce initiatives for consumers (B2C) that have been success stories such as daraz.pk, olx.com, homeshopping.pk.

The most important element of the E-commerce ecosystem is Payment Gateway that will enable entry of credible international players in E-commerce ecosystem of Pakistan and will resolve longstanding barrier to growth of Pakistani E-commerce market.

The recent policy and regulatory development have paved the way for credible international players to enter into Pakistan’s E-Commerce market.

World’s largest E-commerce company, Alibaba, has shown its interest in Pakistani market and signed a MoU with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to bring small and medium enterprise in realm of E-commerce platform.

Engagements with Alibaba can transform reach of Pakistani products to international markets and help promote E-commerce and financial services in Pakistan.

The report said Pakistan is generally a cash driven economy as number of debit/credit card holders is small and m-wallet accounts are also very low due to which more than 95 per cent of the e-commerce transactions are done by Cash on Delivery system. Pakistan is also making good progress on Business to Business (B2B) front as software industry aims to achieve the goal of US $ 5 billion export mark by year 2020.

Furthermore, the IT industry has various medium-sized IT firms earning nearly US $ 530 million, mainly in software development and service out-sourcing.

However, Pakistan’s share in the global IT sales is just US $ 2.8 billion out of global US $ 3.2 trillion global market. Consumer buying trend in Pakistan is not just limited to buying products online, there are also websites for cars, property and travel which shows that consumers in Pakistan are using internet to experience a wide range of economic activities.

Some of local portals have emerged as leading online businesses in Pakistan. The auto portal PakWheels has emerged as the leading online car buying and selling website in Pakistan.

It has reached a listing of over 160,000 cars and over 24,000 motorcycles and is accessed by more than 100,000 unique visitors every day. Zameen.com is the leading online real estate database that connects real estate dealers, developers, estate agencies with general buyers, sellers and renters in Pakistan.

Food Panda, Pakistan’s leading food delivery app, estimates that it has generated a staggering one billion rupees in additional sales for the restaurant industry during the last year.

Rozee.pk enjoys an exalted standard as Pakistan’s leading job website with plenty of nationwide vacancies advertised each day. Daraz.pk is the largest on-line shopping mall, which provides platform to multiple vendors and one-stop shop to consumers. —APP