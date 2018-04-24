Pak doesn’t have democracy: Nawaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that recent actions by the top judiciary indicate that a regime worse than a martial law has been imposed across Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters inside the accountability court in Islamabad, Sharif claimed: “What is prevalent in the country is not democracy, but the worst kind of dictatorship under [Chief Justice Mian] Saqib Nisar.”

“What is happening in the country is not less than a ‘judicial martial law’,” said the former prime minister, who returned from London late on Sunday after seeing his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who has been undergoing cancer treatment there.

Criticising recent judgements by the courts as “illogical”, Sharif said the alleged silencing of 220 million people of Pakistan would not be acceptable to him.

“These many restrictions were not even imposed during the martial laws that we are seeing today,” he remarked.

The former premier claimed serious efforts are being made convict him in the corruption references being heard by the accountability court, which he said were an attempt “to make the five judges successful” — a reference to the five-member SC bench which had disqualified him last year in the Panama Papers case.

Directing his criticism at the CJP once again, Sharif said Justice Nisar visits hospitals regularly and talks about vegetable prices, but “he should also visit the home of an oppressed person whose case hasn’t been decided for 20 years”. “It is not your job to summon the chief minister and make the government stand in the line,” he said, addressing the CJP.

The Supreme Court, under its 2018 agenda, is focusing on human rights issues, particularly those relating to the people’s right to quality education and healthcare. However, this course of action is also being seen as an overstepping of boundaries by the apex court, similar to the Iftikhar Chaudhry era.

Meanwhile, an accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a corruption case regarding Al-Azizia Steel Mills against Sharif family till Tuesday as a key prosecution witness, Wajid Zia, did not appear for testifying.

Nawaz and Maryam arrived in Pakistan on Sunday night after meeting Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who is in London for her cancer treatment.

They had sought a week-long exemption from appearing in the court, however, Judge Mohammad Bashir on Friday granted only a one-day exemption.

At the last hearing, the court had approved a plea submitted by the NAB to submit new evidence and witness.

NAB Operations Director General Zahir Shah, who is the new witness, has been ordered by the court to bring documents acquired by him from the British government regarding the London properties.