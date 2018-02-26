Pak disabled team to participate in Tri-Series

Islamabad

Pakistan team will be feature in the Physically Disability Twenty-20 Cricket Tri-Series scheduled to be held in England in the first week of July.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) secretary Amiruddin Ansari said the series is being hosted by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECW) from July 6 to 14.

“Hosts England, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be taking part in the series,” he said. Ansari said the series will be held in and around Worce stershire while the final will be played on July 13 at New Road, the home of Worces tershire Country Cricket club.“We have shortlisted a pool of 30 players from our national competitions including the Pentangular Cup and the National Disabled Cricket Championship,” he said.He said the final 20 player squad will be shortlisted from this pool of players.—APP