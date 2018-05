Pak diplomat rejects rumours about Aafia’s death

Observer Report

Washington

Pakistani consul general in Houston Aisha Farooqui visited Dr Aafia Siddiqui in Texas prison and rejected the death rumours circulating on social media about the imprisoned scientist.

Farooqui met with the Pakistani scientist at Carswell detention facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The meeting, which lasted about two hours, was the fourth in 14 months, the consul general said.

Reports circulating earlier on social media suggested that Aafia Siddiqui had passed away in US captivity. Rejecting all rumours, Farooqui said the reports making rounds on social media were baseless.

Aafia Siddiqui was indicted by a New York federal district court in September 2008 on charges of attempted murder and assault stemming from an incident in an interview with US authorities in Ghazni, charges which Siddiqui denied. After 18 months in detention, she was tried and convicted in early 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison.