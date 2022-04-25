Pak determined to strengthen partnership with China: Hina

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Monday said Pakistan was determined to further strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China. She made these remarks while talking to Charge d’ Affaires of China Pang Chunxue in Islamabad. The minister of state appreciated the sincere support of China for the progress and development of Pakistan.

She said Pakistan was desirous of enhancing the speed of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Khar welcomed the Chinese investment in the special economic zones under the CPEC.