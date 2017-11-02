Pak desires to further cement ties with friendly, brotherly countries: President

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan desired to further enhance bilateral relations with all friendly and brotherly countries. He said the economy of Pakistan had witnessed smooth upward trend due to the prudent economic measures taken by the incumbent government and this fact was also recognized by the international institutions.

The president was talking to envoys designate of Oman, Netherlands, Mauritius, France and Denmark who presented their credentials to him during credentials ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the president emphasized that the whole Pakistani nation was committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism and extremism from its soil and stressed that action against miscreants and terrorists would continue till the achievement of desired goals.

He also underlined that today’s Pakistan provided a very conducive environment for great investment and business opportunities and urged the foreign investors to avail them by investing in diverse areas.

The envoys who presented their credentials included Sheikh Mohammed Omar Ahmed Al Marhoon Ambassador-designate of Oman, Ms. Gerarda Adriana Cornelia Maria Stoios-Braken Ambassador-designate of Netherlands, Rashidally Soobadar High Commissioner-designate of Mauritius, Marc Barety Ambassador-designate of France and Rolf M. Hay Pereira Holmboe Ambassador-designate of Denmark to Pakistan.

Later, the ambassadors/high commissioner separately called on the President.

The president felicitated the newly appointed ambassadors/high commissioner to Pakistan and hoped that they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of their respective countries with Pakistan.

He also wished the newly appointed envoys a comfortable and pleasant stay in Pakistan. —APP