Pak-Denmark energy working group forms to develop TORs for GtG agreements

Federal Minister for Energy Mr. Omar Ayub Khan and Her Excellency Ms. Lis Rosenholm, Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan chaired a meeting with Danish Technical Energy Team. Mr. Tabish Gauhar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power, and Mr. Zafar Ali Bhutta, Secretary Power Division also joined the meeting.

During the meeting, both sides focused on the findings and recommendations by Danish Energy Team on G2G-collaboration between Denmark and Pakistan.

At the onset of the meeting, the Danish Technical team presented the report on technical support to Pakistan in the Renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors. Team also underscored the need for strategic energy cooperation between the two countries.

The Minister while acknowledging the lead role of Denmark in clean and green energy at the global level said that Pakistan too embarked upon taping huge indigenous potential of renewable energy.

The Minister said that Pakistan’s New Renewable Energy Policy would bring opportunities for investors due to the transparent policies of the current government. He said that the government had set an ambitious target to introduce 25 percent renewable energy by 2025, and 30 percent by end of 2030 including a 45 percent share of hydel power generation and 10 percent of nuclear energy.

Speaking at the virtual meeting, the Minister said that the incumbent government requires strong political commitment and innovative ways of expanding energy access which helps in promoting renewable energy and increasing energy efficiency.

The Minister also stressed joining hands-on projects like manufacturing of wind turbines and solar panels, reducing energy wastage, and enhancing transmission capacity of the system.

The Minister formed a joint technical working group to develop TORs for GtG agreements focusing on energy audit and demand forecast in the country.

The Danish Ambassador while appreciating the government’s commitment to refurbish the energy sector, said that the new policy is more transparent as it provides a level playing field for all.

She said that the GtG agreement would be on based equal partnership and it’s the prime focus is to set up a joint energy group for exchange of experience at both policy and operational level, so that, both countries would establish long-term strategic collaboration in the energy sector.