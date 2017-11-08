Pak delegation to attend ‘AdAsia 2017’ in Bali

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A delegation of Pakistan Advertising Association headed by Jawad Humayun, Sr. Vice Chairman has left for Indonesia to attend “AdAsia 2017 in Bali from 8th to 10th November 2017. Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) delegation comprising of over 50 delegates including members of PAA, Advertisers, Print & Electronic Media ,Marketing and academia. The theme of the AdAsia Bali is globalizasian. First AdAsia was initiated in 1958 by Hideo Yoshida, President Dentsu Inc. and held in Tokyo, Japan. After that it is held ONCE in two years and hosted by AFAA members countries in Asia. AdAsia provides a platform for the participants to share views and knowledge on emergence trends, latest technologies and procedures. It is also a very important opportunity for networking as the participants mingle with advertisers and practitioners from across the region. A special show “Pakistan Night” will also be held on the last night of the congress. Besides this, Pakistan delegation will make a presentation for the next “AdAsia 2019” Lahore- Pakistan.