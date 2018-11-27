Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Pak defeat NZ by an innings, 16 runs in 2nd Test

Pak defeat NZ by an innings, 16 runs in 2nd Test

Observer Repor

Dubai

Pakistan on Tuesday defeated New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs in the second Test against Pakistan, levelling the three-match series by 1-1, after the latter were bowled out for 312 runs.
Leg-spinner Yasir Shah shined through once more by claiming six wickets in the Kiwis’ second innings. In the first innings, he had picked up eight wickets, causing New Zealand to crumble at 90 runs. Yasir finished with a total of 14 wickets in the match
Hasan Ali picked up three, while Bilal Asif claimed one wicket.

Post Views: 130

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top