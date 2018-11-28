Pak decries unilateralism in international affairs

SCO meeting at UN

United Nations

Decrying unilateralism in international affairs, Pakistan has told a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at the UN that the SCO represents an effective platform to strengthen multilateralism and evolve a collective response to the challenges at hand.

Speaking at the high-level meeting, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said the increasingly complex and multifaceted challenges facing the world were being further compounded by the pursuit of narrow national interests and unilateral measures adopted by some states that are undermining an international order, based on dialogue and cooperation. Addressing these challenges requires reinvigorated efforts to evolve joint responses,” the Pakistani envoy added.

On its part, Pakistan was ready to foster regional peace, stability and development as well as support the effort against terrorism and extremism, she said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guetters and his SCO counterpart Rashid Alimov presided over the meeting, Ambassador Lodhi welcomed the increasing UN-SCO cooperation, saying Pakistan supports supports the regional bloc’s efforts in combating the “three evils” — terrorism, separatism and extremism. “Pakistan has been the primary victim of terrorism for the last forty years,” the Pakistani envoy said, adding, “We have lost much blood and treasure in our campaign against terrorism.” But, she said, terrorists and their evil acts have never shaken Pakistan’s determination to continue the fight to defeat it. “Through our successful multi-pronged approach, Pakistan has been able to turn the tide against terrorism,” Ambassador Lodhi told the gathering. In her remarks, she lauded the progress made SCO, saying the regional bloc could be a bulwark against growing protectionist, xenophobic and neo-colonialist impulses. —APP

