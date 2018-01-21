Pak Customs to facilitate PU faculty, students in modern research

Lahore

Pakistan Customs will facilitate faculty members and students of Punjab University for conducting research on modern scientific lines and study the Federal Board of Revenue trade facilitation concept being implemented across the country. It was decided at a meeting between PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakaria Zakar and Collector Customs (Appraisement) Lahore Muhammad Jamil Nasir held here at new campus on Saturday. On this occasion, the VC said that faculty, research scholars, Phd, MPhil and master students of Institute of Business Administration and Institute of Administrative Science and Hailey College needed proper forum for carrying out research and practical study of various policies of Pakistan Customs. The Collector Customs in principle agreed to facilitate the PU students in all sections of the model collectorate of customs Lahore and five additional collectors and 10 deputy collectors posted at various departments in city including at Dryports Mughalpura, Prem Nagar, Thokhar Niaz Baig would provide all sorts of assistance whatever required academically to them. About practical exposure, the collector said that desirous faculty and students would be briefed on the spot how examination was conducted and how declaration of goods was checked and monitored. The VC said that a joint meeting of the deans, heads of the teaching departments concerned and principal of Hailey College would be convened shortly to workout a strategy how PU could utilize this offer to maximum extent for help building confidence in students.—APP