Pak, Cuba relations are step forwarding

City Reporter

Pak-Cuba Social Forum congratulate to people and government of Cuba on the occasion of the 59th Anniversary of the Triumph of the Cuban Revolution, National Day of the Republic of Cuba. Pakistan and Cuba relations are step forwarding with the passage of time.

Cuba is an important country of the Latin America region. Both Pakistan and Cuba should try to stimulate and strengthen the still incipient economic-commercial relations, for the benefit of the two countries, stated in a message by Mr. Ramzan Mughal President of Pak-Cuba Social Forum.

The late Fidel Castro will be remembered as an Icon for building a nation, add by Mr. Ramzan Mughal.

Jam Khurished Advocate, General Secretary of PCSF said that Cuban people are peace loving nation. People to people contacts are very important to close the ties between nations, Mr. Jam Khurished added.