Pak, CSACF to work together for regional peace: Li Jiming

Our Correspondent

Kunming

Pakistan and China-South Asia Cooperation Forum(CSACF) will work together to promote regional peace and prosperity as well as implementing Presiding Xi Jinpng’s concept of shared destiny.

This was stated by Director-General of Yunnan Province’s Foreign Affairs Office Li Jiming in an interview on the occasion of First meetng of CSACF.

“I have made personal conversations with Pakistan’s top-level diplomat in China and without any doubts this forum will bring positive influence to relationship between china and Pakistan as well”, he added.

He further added that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will not lead Pakistan and other countries to a debt crisis that borrow money from China to finance infrastructure projects.

Reacting to criticism that the BRI may become a debt trap for many countries such as Pakistan and Myanmar, which borrow money from China to finance road or rail projects connecting China with neighboring countries and countries along the Belt and Road route, Li said China’s loans to other governments carry very low intrest rates so they would not put high pressure on the economy of those countries.

He assured that projects are carefully screened via feasibility studies and the debt crisis is unlikely to happen.

He also assured that China would not interfere in the sovereignty of countries or dominate the region via Belt and Road projects. The deepening cooperation between China and other countries is aimed at creating mutual benefits and sharing prosperity, he stated.

While sharing the details, he said that with the joint efforts of all the participants including Pakistan, the 1st China-South Asia Cooperation Forum was concluded with great success. The 1st CSACF was co-organized by the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the People’s Government of Yunnan Province of the People’s Republic of China.