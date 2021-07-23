Pak crosses 1m Covid-19 cases

Staff Reporter Islamabad

In the fight against coronavirus, Pakistan’s on Friday nationwide tally of cases crossed the 1 million mark after 1,425 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced on Friday.

According to the NCOC, 25,215 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the positivity ratio was below 6%. The current positivity rate stands at 5.65% and the total number of cases are 1,000,034.

The NCOC reported the grim milestone exactly two months after Pakistan’s tally of positive cases crossed 900,000.

The nationwide death toll from the coronavirus now stands 22,939 after 11 people lost their lives to the disease.

While the number of recovered patients stands at 923,472 and the active cases of the country are 53,623.