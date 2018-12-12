Pak crashed out of World Cup after emphatic 5-0 defeat by Belgium

Bhubaneswar

Pakistan crashed out of the ongoing Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, after losing 5-0 to Belgium in an all-important cross-over match.

The first period saw Belgium scoring twice in the 10th and 13th minute. Alexander Hendrickx converted the penalty corner to give Belgium 1-0 lead.

The third quarter saw one more converted by Belgium as Sebastien Dockier netted in the 35th minute.

However, the Belgian show didn’t end there and Tom Boon’s penalty stroke conversion in the 53rd minute completed Pakistan’s humiliation in the Hockey World Cup.

Belgium will now play the quarter-final of the event, while Pakistan will be packing their bags to leave for home.

Earlier, Pakistan made it to the next round courtesy two defeats and one draw in their Group D. They lost their first match 1-0 against Germany, drew 1-1 against Malaysia and then lost 5-1 to Netherlands in the last group match.

The lone point that the men in green earned in their group D match was against Malaysia.

Earlier, before this match, Pakistan and Belgium have played against each other twice in the World Cup, with Pakistan winning both the times, 2-0 in 1973 and 3-2 in 2002.—Agencies

