Pak consulate Jeddah to hold Pakistan citrus week from Jan 16

Observer Report

Islamabad

Commercial Section of the Consulate of Pakistan in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will hold the citrus promotional campaign (Pakistan citrus week) from January 16-23 which would include in-store promotion and display of citrus at the MANUEL super store.

Besides displaying the products, the tasting campaign will also be held for the visitors in the inaugural event while for the rest of week, Pakistan Kinnow would be displayed and sold from all stores of Manuel at the promotional price, a message received here Sunday said.

Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), members of Food Committee of JCCI, diplomatic corps, leading businessmen of food sector, media and leading personalities from the other fields of life in Jeddah had been invited to the inaugural event.

In addition to these invitees on the weekend, the walk in customers of the Manuel Super Market and the Star Avenue Mall would be offered tasting of Kinnow along with its delicacies.

