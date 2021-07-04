Pak Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif not closed

Kabul

The Pakistan embassy in Kabul dismissed on Sunday reports of the consulate’s closure and relocation of some diplomats, terming them as being factually incorrect.

“The Embassy has seen some media reports regarding closure of Pakistan Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif and relocation of its diplomats in Kabul,” said an official communique released by the consulate.

“The Embassy would like to state these reports are not factual. The Consulates General of Pakistan in Afghanistan including Mazar-e-Sharif are open and functioning normally,” it added.

The consulate further stated that, “No diplomat from any of the Consulates General has been relocated.”

However, it added that “due to deteriorating situation of Covid-19 in the country, Embassy and all Consulates General in Afghanistan including Mazar-e-Sharif have temporarily closed its consular sections for issuance of manual visas.”