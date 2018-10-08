Pak conducts training launch of N capable missile system

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan on Monday successfully conducted the training launch of Ghauri Missile System having a range of up to 1,300 kilometres.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the launch was conducted by Army Strategic Forces Command and was aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of the command.

Ghauri Ballistic Missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.

The commander of Army Strategic Forces Command, Lt Gen Hilal Hussain, appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of the military’s strategic division.

“The launch consolidates Pakistan’s nuclear capability which is aimed at peace and stability through a credible deterrence regime,” read a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

