Pak condemns missile attack on S Arabia

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan strongly condemned the latest Houthi militia missile attack on Jazan and expressed deep concern at the sad news of three casualties in the attack.

Pakistan reiterated its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its territorial integrity and against the Haramain Sharifain.

Huthi rebels in Yemen fired a “projectile” at the southwestern Saudi province of Jazan killing three civilians on Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the insurgents said.

“The terrorist militia has targeted civilians with a projectile” killing three civilians in Jazan, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said.

Malki, quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency, did not identify the type of “projectile” but said it was “launched deliberately to target civilians” and warned of retaliation.