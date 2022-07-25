Pak condemns comments by Indian minister

Pakistan has completely rejected and strongly condemned the unwarranted and totally unacceptable comments made by the Indian defense minister at a recent event in Jammu.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the Indian minister in his remarks distorted the well-established historical facts about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, levelled baseless allegations and hurled threats against Pakistan.

He said this is not the first time that a senior Indian politician has tried to cast aspersions on the legitimate, indigenous and just freedom struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.