Pak complete T20 series whitewash

Observer Report

Dubai

Pakistan outplayed Australia by 33 runs in the third and final Twenty20 International to complete their first ever 3-0 series whitewash against the visitors at Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.
Australia were all out scoring 117 in 19.1 overs to Pakistan’s
150-5 in the third and final Twenty20 international.
Enjoying an unassailable 2-0 lead, Pakistan were lifted by Babar Azam who made a 40-ball 50, Sahibzada Farhan (39) while Mohammad Hafeez made a 20-ball 32 not out.
For Australia Mitchell Marsh took 6-2 in his only over.

