Pak committed to cooperate with int’l partners for peace: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that Pakistan remained committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region, military said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin at GHQ.

The ISPR said that during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and cooperation in various fields were discussed. The COAS hoped that the law and order situation in Kazakhstan will be restored soon. Referring to Afghanistan, General Qamar stressed upon the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis there.

He said that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region. The statement further said that the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.