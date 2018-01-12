Pak committed to promote trade with Kabul: Miftah

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Miftah Ismail, Thursday, said that government was committed to promote trade with Afghanistan and would review the matter in consultation with all the stakeholders, with a view to finding a solution, favourable for bilateral trade.

While talking to a joint delegation of Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce & Industries and All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) led by Mr. Zubair Motiwala here Dr. Miftah Ismail assured the APTPMA representatives all possible support to resolve their problems.

He said that the issues are already under active consideration of the government and appropriate decisions will be taken soon.

Members of the Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce & Industries apprised the Adviser of the difficulties being faced due to regulatory duty on different types of fruit being imported from Afghanistan.

They requested for easing out the duty regime saying the gesture would have positive impact on overall bilateral trade.

Representatives of the APTPMA on the occasion discussed with the adviser matters concerning smooth provision of LNG to textile processing units on rates at par with other areas of the country. They also discussed matters regarding sales tax refunds.