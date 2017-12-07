Pak committed to achieving health related SDGs: Saira

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar said on Wednesday that Pakistan was fully committed to achieving the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Addressing the 8th Annual Public Health Conference here, she said that Pakistan adopted SDGs in February 2016 through a parliamentary resolution that was passed unanimously and Pakistan’s National Health Vision 2016-2025 is fully aligned and in synchrony with the SDGs.

She said that Pakistan is fighting the final battle against polio after major achievements by our country, winning appreciation of the international community. There has been an increase in coverage of children vaccinated under Expanded Programme on Immunization by 15-20 percent. —APP

Related