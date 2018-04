Observer Report

Karachi

A 119-run second-wicket stand between Babar Azam (97) and Hussain Talat (63) helped Pakistan set a record 206-run target for the out-of-sorts West Indies, who mustered up just 123 runs and lost the second T20I at National Stadium Karachi by 82 runs.

With that defeat, Pakistan took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, rendering Tuesday’s final match a dead rubber.